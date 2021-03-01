Convicted Panama City Sex Offender Back in Jail Two Days After Release for Not Registering

Loading...

PANAMA CITY, FL – The Panama City Police Department wasn’t playing around after a convicted sex offender released from prison two days earlier was back in jail for not registering as required by his release.

On Feb. 23, 2021, Isaac J. Harris, 37, was released from the Department of Corrections system. As part of the conditions of his release, he was required to register as a sex offender and provide an accurate address. Harris reported his address as 917 Sherman Avenue in Panama City.

Investigators with the Panama City Police Department were attempting to conduct a verification of the address provided by Harris, but it did not exist.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, a warrant was issued for Harris’ arrest for providing false registration information as a sex offender and he was arrested and charged Friday morning.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.