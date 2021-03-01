Miramar Beach Restaurant Worker Shot and Killed in Surf Hut Parking Lot

Loading...

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL – Just before midnight on Saturday night, Walton County deputies responded to 551 Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach to Surf Hut Restaurant following a 911 call in reference to a shooting. An employee of the establishment was found with a fatal gunshot wound near his vehicle.

Investigators were called to the scene and worked through the night gathering witness statements and canvassing the area. The suspect vehicle is described as a full-size SUV, dark in color, possibly gray or blue. Following the shooting, the vehicle fled westbound on Scene Gulf Drive toward Okaloosa County.

