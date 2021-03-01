Police investigating armed robbery at Ansonia Subway shop

ANSONIA, CT – Police in Ansonia are now investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the West Main Street Subway shop last night.

Police reported at about 5:40 P.M., the officers from the Ansonia Police Department were dispatched after the report of an armed robbery at the Subway sandwich shop at 350 West Main Street.

The suspect was described as a black male about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and blue surgical mask. The suspect was armed with a dark-colored handgun and took cash from the register. The suspect left the store and walked towards the Target parking lot. There was a gold-colored SUV, unknown make or model, that dropped the male off prior to the robbery and was last seen traveling south on West Main Street towards Main Street.

Loading...

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885.

Loading...

Continue Reading Below