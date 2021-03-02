Dallas Tax Preparer Sentenced, Ordered to Pay $11.9 Million for Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns

DALLAS , TEXAS – A North Dallas tax return preparer was sentenced to 3½ years in prison and ordered to pay $11.9 million in restitution for filing fraudulent income tax returns, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Alma Jean Gilbert, 54, pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a materially false tax return in October 2019. She was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn.

According to plea papers, since 2011, Ms. Gilbert has owned and operated In Touch Tax Solutions in Dallas. In 2016, she opened an additional office in Mesquite and hired employees to prepare and file tax returns on behalf of clients there.

Loading...

Between 2012 and 2017, Mrs. Gilbert knowingly prepared and caused to be filed hundreds of fraudulent tax returns for clients.

The fraudulent returns contained materially false credits and deductions – including false education credits, fuel tax credits, and business losses – for the purpose of increasing the refunds to the clients.

Continue Reading Below

IRS Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Jarvis prosecuted the case.