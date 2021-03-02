Dr. Seuss pulls six of its own racist books as cancel culture takes aim

Dr. Seuss Enterprises today, on the birthday of its founding author has announced it is voluntarily ceasing printing of four books deemed racist and insensitive by a panel of experts and educators.

“Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship,” the children’s book publisher said this morning. “We are committed to action.”

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed their catalog of titles and made the decision to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer. These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.

The company has been under fire from the National Education Association, the nation’s most powerful teachers union, which has since disassociated itself from Dr. Seuss in celebration of their annual “Read Across America” event.

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the company said.