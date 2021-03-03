Illegal alien wanted for rape in Kentucky arrested by Border Patrol agents in Texas

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a convicted rapist, Feb. 27.

“Our agents arrested two more sex offenders over the weekend, one of whom was convicted of third-degree rape in Kentucky,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “This is why it is critically important that Border Patrol Agents are out there, on the border, identifying everyone who crosses our borders illegally.”

Agents assigned to the Uvalde Station arrested Roman Gonzalez-Flores, 49, a citizen of Mexico, shortly after he illegally entered the United States. During processing, records checks revealed Gonzalez-Flores was convicted of third-degree rape in 2004 and was sentenced to two years of imprisonment. Gonzalez-Flores was most recently removed from the United States in 2021.

As a convicted felon, Gonzalez-Flores faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry After Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Del Rio Sector has encountered 56 illegal immigrants with prior sexual assault convictions during Fiscal Year 2021, which began, Oct. 1, 2020.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.

