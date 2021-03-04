Border Patrol Captures 2 Illegal Alien Smugglers Near Border in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Cotulla Station requested assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office (LSCSO) regarding a dangerous human smuggling attempt that ended near Pearsall, Texas on Interstate 35 (I-35).

The incident began during the mid-afternoon of March 2, when agents attempted to perform a vehicle stop on a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market Road 133 near I-35. The vehicle failed to yield to agents and turned north on I-35 where LSCSO deputies started the pursuit of the vehicle near mile marker 62. The driver exited I-35 at the 68 mile-marker and re-entered the highway one mile later. Texas Game Warden and Frio County Constable Precinct 2 responded to assist as well.

DPS engaged in the pursuit and successfully deployed a vehicle immobilization device at the 102 mile-marker, bringing the vehicle to a stop near Pearsall, Texas. Law enforcement entities apprehended 8 occupants, including the driver. An immigration inspection revealed that six individuals are illegally present in the U.S. and are nationals of Mexico. The driver and passenger are U.S. citizens. Records checks on the passenger revealed an active warrant for their arrest and was turned over to LSCSO for extradition. The vehicle was turned over to Frio County Constable Precinct 2 for seizure.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak stated, “This case highlights the outstanding level of teamwork and collaboration between law enforcement agencies in our area. Working together, we are better able to keep our communities and our country safer.”

The cooperation between multiple law enforcement agencies in our communities continues to lead to the safe interdiction of criminal activity and the successful prosecution of violators of the law. U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector will continue to form resilient partnerships with their law enforcement counterparts to keep our nation and communities safe as they focus on the agency’s strategic objectives to stem the flow of illegal immigration and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Help take a stand against these criminal organizations and their potentially dangerous acts by reporting suspicious activity in our neighborhoods. To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994. If you see something, say something.

