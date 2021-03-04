Report: Immigrants show up at U.S. border wearing “Biden, Let us in!” shirts

SAN YSIDRO, CA – Illegal immigrants hoping to cross the border from Mexico in the United States today showed up wearing t-shirts that read, “Biden, Please let us in!”.

The large group of immigrants arrived at the border in hopes that U.S. President Joe Biden will fulfill his campaign promise to open the U.S. – Mexico border.

Large Number Of Migrants Arrive At U.S.-Mexico Border Wearing Biden T-Shirts: ‘Please Let Us In!’ https://t.co/ngl0ejyQHe pic.twitter.com/5dUmHIsjPe — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 4, 2021

The large group of several hundred arrived as the White House continues to deny there is any crisis at the U.S. southern border.