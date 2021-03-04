Home News Topics Featured News Report: Immigrants show up at U.S. border wearing "Biden, Let us in!"...

Report: Immigrants show up at U.S. border wearing “Biden, Let us in!” shirts

By Robert Walker
News TopicsFeatured NewsThe Swamp
SourceFox News
ViaGetty Images / Guillermo Arias

SAN YSIDRO, CA – Illegal immigrants hoping to cross the border from Mexico in the United States today showed up wearing t-shirts that read, “Biden, Please let us in!”.

The large group of immigrants arrived at the border in hopes that U.S. President Joe Biden will fulfill his campaign promise to open the U.S. – Mexico border.

The large group of several hundred arrived as the White House continues to deny there is any crisis at the U.S. southern border.

