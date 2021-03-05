Albany Felon Arrested for Possessing a Firearm

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Kevin Weems, age 61, of Albany, was charged by complaint today with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The complaint alleges that law enforcement agents, while executing a search warrant on Weems’s residence today, located a loaded .38 caliber handgun in a boot. The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Weems appeared today in Albany before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart, and was ordered detained pending a hearing scheduled for March 8, 2021.

The charge filed against Weems carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a maximum 3-year term of supervised release. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Albany Police Department, Colonie Police Department and Bethlehem Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Kopita.