Colorado man charged for possession of pipe bombs

DENVER, CO – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Bradley Bunn, 55, of Loveland, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one count of making destructive devices and four counts of possessing destructive devices in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 5861. Each count carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Bunn was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals following today’s hearing before U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 3, 2021.

According to the facts contained in the plea agreement, on May 1, 2020, the FBI executed two search warrants at Bunn’s home. They found four explosive devices. Each device consisted of galvanized steel pipe with end caps and a fuse. The devices measured 2 inches in diameter and between 13.5 and 9.25 inches in length. FBI Bomb Technicians concluded that each of the devices was filled with explosive materials. Agents recovered additional bomb-making components in the house, including more steel pipes, end caps, primers, fuses, and bottles of smokeless powder. The defendant had not registered the devices in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record and he had not complied with any regulations concerning the making of destructive devices.

“The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to making Colorado safer,” said Acting United States Attorney Matthew T. Kirsch. “Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, we were able to find and remove these dangerous devices before the defendant could cause serious harm.”

“The operation to remove and render safe the explosives discovered in Mr. Bunn’s home averted a potentially hazardous situation from endangering innocent people in our community. According to facts in the public record, Mr. Bunn knowingly and willingly assembled home-made explosives with the intent to use them against law enforcement,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The FBI and our partners stand ready to identify, disrupt, and dismantle any plans to inflict harm on our communities and hold individuals accountable for their criminal actions.”

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the ATF, the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney David Tonini is handling the prosecution.

Case number: 20-cr-00158-CMA