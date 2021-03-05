Home New Jersey News Burlington County News In New Jersey, you can buy your own private 52-acre amusement park

In New Jersey, you can buy your own private 52-acre amusement park

By Phil Stilton
New Jersey NewsBurlington County NewsNews TopicsBusiness News
SourceCapital Recovery Group

CLEMENTON, NJ – Have you ever actually dreamed of buying your own amusement park while playing hours of Rollercoaster Tycoon?  If you want to come to New Jersey, that dream can become a reality.

Clementon Park, New Jersey’s oldest operating amusement park as of 2019 is now for sale.  The park opened in 1907 and thrilled South Jersey children and families for over 100 years before it shut down in 2019.

When it shut down, it was one of America’s oldens operating parks, but with waning demand and more local competition, Clementon decided to close the gates for good.

It happened without warning back on September 8th, 2019.  One day the park was open and the next day it was closed. The owners defaulted on a $4.5 million loan leaving ticket holders and season pass holders with a bunch of worthless pieces of paper for the remainder of the season.

In January, the courts ruled in favor of lender TD Bank and to allow Howard Samuels to auction the park for sale on March 23rd.

The park consists of 52 acres of land including a 23-acre spring-fed lake and if you don’t want to be in the amusement park business, the property is subdividable and on a major highway.

Continue Reading Below

The rides include a Flying Pharoah swing ride, Ring of Fire 360 degree loop, a trailer-mounted drop tower and several smaller family rides.

The sale includes all park furnishings, rides and equipment.  Bidding opens at 10 am on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Loading...

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.
Loading...

Previous articleBrooklyn’s Shomrim Safety Patrol Founder Charged for Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl
Next articleSeaside Heights, Mayor Endorse Bill to Protect New Jersey Cops Under Faulty Murphy Marijuana Bill
RELATED ARTICLES

Crime News

The Swamp

Viral News

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv