Plantersville woman arrested for attempted murder in Georgetown stabbing attack

By Charlie Dwyer
GEORGETOWN, SC – A Woman is in custody today after she stabbed another female and confronted officers.

The incident happened in Georgetown on Friday night where the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call reporting an attempted murder and stabbing at home.

“Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a Plantersville area woman following an incident Friday,” the GCSO said.

Deputies reported that Tiffany Rivera, of Plantersville, had been charged with attempted murder after deputies were called to a residence on Jeremiah Drive and found a woman who had been wounded with a knife and struck by a car.

Rivera is at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

 

