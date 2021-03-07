McDaniel: Sending a $1,400 check to the Boston Bomber is not COVID-19 relief

Once again, prisoners will also be getting stimulus checks from the federal government through the third round of COVID-19 relief funding.

Included in the first two rounds of stimulus that went to all Americans, the new stimulus plan to pay prisoners is under fire because it leaves out many other Americans this time around.

The new bill limits who can get the checks, drawing criticism because it qualifies criminals to get checks when many law-abiding Americans are not qualified.

The Washington Post reports, “For the third round of payments, eligible individuals with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or less are entitled to the full $1,400. The ceiling is $112,500 for individuals filing as head of household and $150,000 for couples filing jointly.”

Prisoners, including death row inmates, will be getting a full stimulus check while many Americans who may still be struggling despite their income levels will not.

The Democrats voted to give stimulus checks to criminals in prison, including terrorists and people on death row. Sending $1,400 to the Boston Bomber is not “COVID relief.” — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 7, 2021

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniels said it’s not right.

“The Democrats voted to give stimulus checks to criminals in prison, including terrorists and people on death row. Sending $1,400 to the Boston Bomber is not COVID relief,” she said.

In the Senate, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton read off a list of names of criminals who will be getting their checks.

“Senate Democrats just voted to give stimulus checks to criminals in prison,” Cotton said. “They haven’t lost their jobs, they aren’t worried about paying rent or buying groceries. Another example of the unrelated spending in the Democrats’ partisan slush fund.”