Parrot sounds amazingly human, then apologizes for pushing toy off ledge

A parrot named Einstein is taking the internet by storm after his amazingly human-like video went viral this week.

In the video, Einstein tries to persuade a corn toy to move. He says, “Come here, up! Let’s go see Jeff. Here, look, want this one? Up!” Then Einstein tosses the corn toy over the edge. Einstein exclaims, “Oops! Sorry!” Yes, Einstein, that was “Pretty cool!”



According to his owner, Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot is a silly, smart, and popular parrot who loves to talk and entertain.

He knows the names of several animals and likes to make their sounds. In addition to his silly vocalizations, he likes to have conversations with his owners, talking, doing animal sound imitations, and acting silly. He also enjoys singing and dancing in some of his video compilations.

His owner says a parrot such as Einstein can live to be 50 or 60 years old.

“Many larger parrots like Macaws can live to be 100 years old. They all require a lot of care, proper nutrition, training, time, and patience,” they said. “Parrots need a lot of attention and lots of toys and activities to keep from being bored. Parrots are also expensive, a large cage is an investment, and plenty of play perches to spend out of cage time.”