Top 5 Girl Scout Cookies: Which Girl Scout cookie does your state like the most?

Spring is almost here and around America, which also means Girl Scout Cookies and cookie ordering is here too.

Americans are passionate about their annual Girl Scout Cookie sale. Whether you’re the person who buys one box a year for the novelty of it or you buy them by the case for a year-long at-the-ready supply, everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies.

When it comes to which cookie each state in America likes most, it’s probably one thing most Americans agree upon in 2021.

New Girl Scout Cookie Launched in 2021

This year, the Girl Scouts introduced a new cookie called “Toast-Yay”, cookies shaped like a piece of toast with the Girl Scout logo stamped on it. They taste like little bites of French toast. Toast-Yay is a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.

They join the regulars, Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Peanut Butter, Tagalongs, Trefoils and Chocolate Chip. There are also S’mores, Toffee-tastic, Lemon Ups, and Lemonades.

Top 5 Girl Scout Cookie Sellers Nationwide

Nationwide the traditional flavors are the best sellers, but here are the top five cookies sold annually in America.

5. Trefoils /Shortbread

The most basic Girl Scout cookie in the entire inventory is the Trefoil. A Girl Scout logo-shaped shortbread cookie opens up the top 5 in annual sales nationwide.

4. Do-si-do / Peanut Butter Sandwich

The Do-si-do peanut butter sandwich is a traditional Girl Scout cookie that has survived the test of time. It is two crunchy oatmeal cookies surrounding a layer of peanut butter.

3. Tagalongs / Peanut Butter Patties

The Tagalong is a cookie topped with peanut butter and covered in a silky chocolate shell.

2. Samoas / Caramel deLites

Samoas are by far the most exotic and extravagant of the Girl Scout cookies. They are cookies covered in toasted coconut, caramel and chocolate.

1. Thin Mints

These chocolate mint wafers covered in a chocolate shell are by far the most popular of the Girl Scout Cookies in America.

Which Girl Scout Cookie does your state like the most?

These days, America can’t seem to find common ground on anything. This is, except for Girl Scout Cookies. America has a definite favorite and that favorite is Thin Mints. According to Google Trends, Americans search for Thin Mints in every state but a few, more than any other flavors.

In West Virginia and Hawaii, Tagalongs are the most searched for cookies according to Google Trends.

Idaho, North Dakota, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Alabama prefer Samoas. The rest of the country is united behind the Thin Mint.

Where can you buy Girl Scout Cookies?

There are several ways to buy Girl Scout cookies including from your local council’s pre-sale ordering event, pop-up cookie sales in your community and now, you can order them online.

Local pre-sales – You need to place your order during the once per year ordering window of your local Girl Scout troop. Visit your local Girl Scout council website or Facebook page and they will typically provide a list of troops selling cookies, or aks your family, friends and neighbors if they know anyone selling them.

Most local troops and councils have pop-up stands throughout the spring. These can be found in front of restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations and other businesses in your community.

Text COOKIES to 59618.

Download the Girl Scout mobile app to find cookies in your area.

The Digital Cookie Platform allows you to order Girl Scout Cookies online. It’s not available everywhere.

If all else, fails, you can visit the Girl Scouts website and there are several links to help you in your search.