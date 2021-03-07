Trump says Biden border is out of control

PALM BEACH, FL – It has been just over one month since President Donald J. Trump left office and this weekend, he said a lot of bad things have happened at the border since his departure.

“Our border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden. Our great Border Patrol and ICE agents have been disrespected, demeaned, and mocked by the Biden Administration,” Trump.

New wave of illegal immigrants is a threat to America

Trump said Biden’s open arms to accepting illegal immigrants into America has caused a public health and safety crisis along America’s border with Mexico.

“A mass incursion into the country by people who should not be here is happening on an hourly basis, getting worse by the minute,” Trump said. “Many have criminal records, and many others have and are spreading covid. Interior enforcement has been shut down—criminals that were once promptly removed by our Administration are now being released back onto the street to commit heinous and violent crimes. ICE officers are desperate to remove these convicted criminals, but Biden won’t let them.”

Former President warns of an impending border crisis that will overwhelm communities in Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico if the influx of illegal immigration is not kept in check.

“The spiraling tsunami at the border is overwhelming local communities, depleting budgets, crowding hospitals, and taking jobs from legal American workers,” Trump added. “When I left office, we had achieved the most secure border in our country’s history. Under Biden, it will soon be worse, more dangerous, and more out of control than ever before. He has violated his oath of office to uphold our Constitution and enforce our laws.”

Biden administration revived catch and release, Trump said

Catch and release is back and poses a threat to America, Trump said.

“There has never been a time on our southern border like what is happening now but more importantly, what is about to happen,” he added. “Now that Biden has implemented nationwide Catch-and-Release, illegal immigrants from every corner of the Earth will descend upon our border and never be returned. You can never have a secure border unless people who cross illegally are promptly removed.”

Trump touted his relationship with Mexico and his “Remain in Mexico” policy which was an agreement between the administration and Mexico. He said Biden has abandoned the program because it worked so well.

“We put in place powerful rules and procedures to stop the smuggling and trafficking, but the Biden Administration has abandoned these proven strategies and instead given the smugglers and traffickers effective control of our border,” Trump said. “Despite being delayed by years of litigation and politics by the Democrats, the wall is almost finished and can be quickly completed. Doing so will save thousands of lives.”