Home Shore News Beyond California News Uber driver assaulted, coughed on after asking woman to wear face mask

Uber driver assaulted, coughed on after asking woman to wear face mask

California NewsEntertainmentOMG!Police Blotter
By Ryan Dickinson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Attacks against Asian victims are on the rise in San Francisco, according to the local CBS affiliate KPIX.  One Uber driver learned the hard way when he was verbally and physically attacked by three women he picked up in the Bay Area.

Subhakar Khadadka said he asked one of the women Sunday afternoon to wear facemasks in his car and things got out of hand.

He picked the three women up in Bayview on San Bruno.  He offered to stop at a gas station so the woman can buy one and they refused and the situation escalated.

He believes the woman became aggressive because of his Asian descent. He hails from Nepal.

“If I was another complexion, I would not have gotten that treatment from them, I am pretty sure,” he said. “The moment I spoke, they realized I wasn’t one of them.”

From Around the Internet

Previous articleSuspect in Florida registered Porsche stole Jackson man’s wallet from unlocked car
Next articleImmigrant, illegally in New Jersey admits to abducting 15-year-old girl for personal pleasure
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
Shore News Media & Marketing Ltd. Co.
Contact us: news@shorenewsnetwork.com
©