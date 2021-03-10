Murphy agrees with Bramnick to repeal law that bans cops from calling parents when their kids are busted for marijuana or alcohol

TRENTON, N.J. – During a briefing on the pandemic Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said he supports legislation to repeal the law prohibiting police from notifying parents on their child’s use or possession of marijuana or alcohol.

“I am glad to hear Governor Murphy agrees that parents should be notified if their underage children are caught with marijuana or alcohol,” said Bramnick (R-Union). “I introduced legislation, A-5450, to repeal the parental notification prohibition and urge the legislature to immediately pass this legislation to restore parental notification of underage marijuana and alcohol offenses.”

Within hours of Murphy signing the controversial bill banning police from notifying parents, Bramnick was the first to announce intentions to introduce a bill allowing parents be notified when their children use marijuana or alcohol.

