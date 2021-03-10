Trump strikes Biden over COVID-19 vaccine availability

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump today took a shot at President Joe Biden, saying that if he wasn’t President America would not have a vaccine today.

Crediting his success with Operation Warp Speed to bring COVID-19 vaccines to market and approved by the FDA in record time, Trump took the opportunity to remind President Biden where he’d be if it wasn’t for Trump.

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful “shot” for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers,” Trump said today.

