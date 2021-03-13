Donald Trump makes surprise visit to dog rescue that saves pups from Chinese meat markets

Palm Beach, FL – Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump made a surprise visit to an event for a nearby dog rescue that saves pups from being slaughtered for food in Chinese meat markets. The rescue is located just a few miles west of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home.

On Saturday, the rescue held their sold-out 8th annual Wine, Women, and Shoe fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago and Trump dropped in on the event.

The event was a wine tasting luncheon to raise money for the rescue.

“I didn’t exactly prepare for this,” Trump said. “We had many meetings at the White House having to do with saving dogs.”

Trump spoke against cruelty to dogs and the inhumane treatment of dogs in China at meat markets where many scientists believe the COVID-19 virus is to have originally originated.

“From the Oval office in the White House I participated in a Presidential signing of the first U.S. law that makes animal abuse a federal crime. While there I personally asked the President to help us end the horrible China meat trade, an industry which commits untold atrocities each day,” says founder Laurie Simmons.

Consuming dog meat is legal in mainland China, and the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture has never issued quarantine procedures for slaughtering dogs. Selling dog meat as food is against the Food Safety Law of the People’s Republic of China, according to Wikipedia.