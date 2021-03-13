GOP trolls Joe Biden and his dog problems on National K-9 Veterans Day

March 13th is National K-9 Veterans Day, a day honoring service dogs that service within the U.S. military, local police departments, and in federal agencies.

Those dogs put themselves unknowingly in harm’s way to please their handler and to protect humans.

The GOP took the opportunity to troll Joe Biden, whose two dogs have now been banished from the White House for bad behavior.

It’s apparent that Major, Biden’s rescue dog has a bit of a biting problem after biting a Secret Service Agent last week. Biden has sent the dog back to his home in Delaware.