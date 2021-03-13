Man arrested for stabbing murder on St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, FL – On Thursday, March 11, 2021, patrol officers responded to the area of 11230 Old St. Augustine Road in reference to an individual who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with several stab wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Patrol officers obtained a description of the suspect and quickly located an individual matching that description. That individual was taken into custody and transported to the Police Memorial Building to be interviewed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Russell Hanna (White/Male, 38) has been arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree.