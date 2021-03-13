New Jersey fugitive caught in St. Louis, wanted for killing five in two states

EAST GREENWICH, NJ – The United States Marshal’s Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for committing five murders in two states in a matter of days. 47-year-old Sean Lannon was captured in St. Louis on Wednesday.

Police say Lannon murdered his first suspect, 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski Monday inside a laundry room. Dabkowski was found with multiple stab wounds to his head.

When police captured Lannon, he was driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV that he took from Dabkowski after killing him.

Last Friday, police in Albequerque found the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, his ex-wife and three other individuals ranging in ages from 21 to 60. Their bodies were found in a pickup truck abandoned inside an airport parking garage.

Lannon has been charged with murder in New Jersey, but charges are pending in New Mexico as he is currently identified as the prime suspect in those murders.