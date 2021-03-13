Report: Biden child detention facility operating at 729% over capacity

With thousands of unaccompanied children now flowing over the border, CBS News reports one facility is now 729% over capacity and children have to take turns sleeping on the floor.

CBS News Reports:

“Some of the boys said that conditions were so overcrowded that they had to take turns sleeping on the floor,” Desai added, citing interviews with nearly a dozen unaccompanied migrant children held at the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) holding facility in Donna, Texas.

On March 2, the Donna complex was holding more than 1,800 people — 729% of its pandemic-era capacity, which is designed for 250 migrants, according to an internal CBP document reviewed by CBS News.

The House Judiciary GOP issued a statement on Twitter questioning the mass detention of children in cages.

“Where is the outrage from the mainstream media? Can you imagine the wall-to-wall coverage if President Trump were still in office,” they asked.