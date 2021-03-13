Zachary David Blosser charged for murder of 17-year-old girl in Nelson Township

NELSON TOWNSHIP, OH – An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Nelson Township Friday afternoon.

Portage County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said Zachary David Blosser was charged with one count of murder, a felony of the first degree.

The murder occurred at 4:00 pm on Friday on Knowlton Road.

“At this time, we are confirming one female 17 years of age deceased and one 18-year-old male has been taken into custody for questioning,” Chief Deputy Spidalieri said. “Our crime scene investigation team is on scene handling the incident. We will release more information as it is made available through our investigation.”

Blosser is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, March 15, 2021, and his case will be presented to the Portage County Grand Jury next Thursday. Our investigation continues and further charges may be sought.

Continue Reading Below

The deceased teen’s name has not been made public yet.