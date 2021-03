BOONTON, NJ – March 12, 2021 – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $706,150 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, March 11, drawing. The winning numbers were: 08, 15, 17, 28, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. That ticket was sold at Country Farm, 224 Washington St., Boonton in Morris County.

Continue Reading Below