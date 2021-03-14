Are You Kidding Me? With Ocean County on Fire, New Jersey Governor Murphy eats pizza

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Days after visiting the township of Lakewood, New Jersey, the town’s industrial center is on fire. At least one building within the Lakewood Industrial Park has burned and flames are moving rapidly through the area putting major businesses on the Brick and Lakewood border at risk.

And New Jersey Phil Murphy is eating pizza and making pizza videos.

As the fire peaked and ran out of control, Governor Phil Murphy published a video to celebrate Pi day…of himself eating a slice of pizza.

Murphy has not publicly addressed the raging fire in Ocean County, but was kind enough to share his slice of pizza with his followers on social media.