Garden State Parkway closed as large forest fire engulfs area in Lakewood

/////////

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A large brush fire has broken out forcing the closure of the Garden State Parkway in both directions Sunday afternoon.  The road is closed from exit 83 in Toms River through Exit 90 on the Lakewood/Toms River border.

The fire was reported initially in the woods near the Lakewood Municipal Airport.  Thick smoke and flames shot across the Parkway as the fire came to the edge of the roadway.

 

 

 


 


 

Related Topics