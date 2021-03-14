Garden State Parkway closed as large forest fire engulfs area in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A large brush fire has broken out forcing the closure of the Garden State Parkway in both directions Sunday afternoon. The road is closed from exit 83 in Toms River through Exit 90 on the Lakewood/Toms River border.

The fire was reported initially in the woods near the Lakewood Municipal Airport. Thick smoke and flames shot across the Parkway as the fire came to the edge of the roadway.

Huge brush fire on GSP mm 89 Lakewood NJ pic.twitter.com/3Lf4F1F18q — Gina (@LFCfromabroad) March 14, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy brush fire in Lakewood Industrial Park has caused commercial buildings to go up in flames. Lakewood, state Forest Fire Service and mutual aid is on scene. Nearby businesses have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/iGYa0vVPGL — Lakewood News Network (@LakewoodNewsNet) March 14, 2021





BREAKING: Firefighters still battling blaze ripping through structures. MORE ON STATUS -> https://t.co/lJ3ClHEEnm pic.twitter.com/62jFLZPVld — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021



