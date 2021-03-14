High winds carrying Lakewood fire towards Brick as Target, Lowes on 70 evacuated

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – A fire that started near the Lakewood Municipal Airport has been carried southeast by high winds and is now threatening shopping centers along the north side of Route 70.

The fire is now moving swiftly as winds are gusting at 40 miles per hour.

Fire is now raging near Lowes, Raymour and Flagan, and Target. Stores have been evacuated. Video by Lakewood Scoop.