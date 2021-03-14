Howell firefighters battle house fire in Oak Hill

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Howell Township Police Department has reported a structure fire in the Oak Hill development.

Firefighters on scene battle a blaze that severely damaged a home and vehicle and caused minor damage to an adjacent home.

“Howell emergency services are on scene of a residential structure fire on Citation Street in the Oak Hill development off West Farms Road,” the Howell Township fire department reported. “A vehicle parked alongside the residence was destroyed as well. The neighboring homes sustained damage.”

All of the occupants in the home were able to get out and no injuries were reported.