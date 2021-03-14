Lakewood Fire Chief: Numerous structures caught fire as blaze heads to Brick

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Lakewood Fire Chief John Yahr today said moments ago that a fire that began in Lakewood Township has quickly spread and is headed south toward Brick Township.

“At about 1:30 this afternoon, we had a call for a brush fire near Airport Road. That fire quickly spread to two structures in town and they’re under control right now,” Yahr said.

Yahr said mutual aid services from around Ocean and Monmouth Counties responded to Lakewood to assist with multiple structure fires as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service battled the main forest fire.

One structure in the Lakewood Industrial Park has been completely destroyed and another was damaged 30% Yahr estimated.

“The one building had no chance,” he said. “By the time we arrived, it was fully involved.”

Yahr said the fire had progressed into Brick Township and has involved numerous other structures, but he did not have any information. He confirmed minor fires in Costco and Lowes in their parking lots and on their roofs.

“It is a fire weather warning day today,” Chief Yahr said in an interview with the Lakewood Scoop. “The fire spreads rapidly. The National Weather Service issued warnings stated how fast fires can rapidly spread and this is the evidence of that.”

“This fire here quickly escalated to a third alarm,” the chief said. He said the Ocean County Fire Marshal and the NJ State Forest Fire Service will conduct the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.”

Chief Yahr was interviewed moments ago by the Lakewood Scoop.