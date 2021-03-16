Joe Wiz, one of nation’s top sports betting analysts takes the madness out of March Madness 2021

NEW YORK, NY – Joe Wiz, one of the nation’s top sports betting experts is helping his clients take the madness out of March Madness and providing sports bettors service that he says is equal to what a stockbroker gives financial market investors.

Wiz, who has 20 years of experience in the sports betting industry said that the entire industry is changing quickly, and before diving in blindly, bettors need to know what they’re getting into before they risk losing their money by placing bets on their favorite teams or even tips they may have picked up on social media.

Advice for new and novice sports betting during 2021 March Madness

When newcomers start getting into sports betting, Wiz says they usually place bets on their favorite teams and betting parlays and teasers.

“They make too many mistakes, including placing too many bets in one day,” he said. “It’s all a recipe for a negative balance at the end of the day.”

Not only does that lead to losses, but it also leads to newcomers getting frustrated and losing interest.

“There’s a lot more to know about sports betting these days than just placing a bet on a team,” Wiz said. “I help my clients with the reality of sports betting. Everyone thinks they’re going to get into it alone and start winning. I’m here to tell them that they can increase their odds of winning, but they have to make wise and calculated decisions if they want to win.”

2021 March Madness and sports betting tips

The veteran analyst says if you want to be serious about sports betting, you need to treat it like any other risk-based financial investment, such as the stock market.

“You’re going to need to make financially wise decisions and develop a disciplined approach to betting,” Wiz said. “If you go in and bet on emotion and don’t have all the facts and circumstances around a particular game, you’re going to lose money. I help them realize that if they’re serious about it, they need to know before they bet and understand more about money management and how it pertains to betting.”

Wiz has created a large clientele over the decades through his common foundation which is transparency. He said it’s important to be transparent with his clients and he does that through his radio show and proven track record.

How to bet on games during March Madness 2021

He also helps people win in places many in the industry are overlooking. Most people gravitate towards playing favorites but Wiz is more known for his underdog play and in the recent conference tournaments he called several Big upsets including an obscure team like Grand Canyon and notables such as Georgetown and Georgia Tech.

“They were all underdogs who won their respective NCAA conference titles,” Wiz said.

The sports betting industry is exploding, especially with gaming apps. Wiz's ESPN radio show, the Feinline is broadcast locally on ESPN radio 98.7 FM.

This year, as March Madness begins, Wiz is excited about the opportunities for people to make money by making smart decisions when they place their bets. With the NCAA basketball tournament being held in Indiana and all schools playing essentially on the road, Wiz says it’s more important this year to know what the intangibles are in this year’s tournament before you place your bets.

2021 March Madness is expected to be bigger than the Superbowl

“March Madness is bigger than the Superbowl in that it’s not just one game on one day,” Wiz added. “This year, it’s bigger than ever after being canceled last year. Everyone is hungry. Everyone is anticipating the return of the tournament.”

Wiz said the biggest mistake many new to placing bets make during the tournament is not knowing enough about the teams, the players, the venues, and other intangibles that surround each game of the tournament. The COVID-19 variable is also going to be a factor this month. Four teams are on COVID-19 standby and there are plenty of COVID-19 procedures in place that could affect the outcome of the tournament. If a team fails COVID-19 safety protocols after Tuesday, they will forfeit the rest of the tournament.

“One thing people have to realize is you’re not going to win every day…nobody does, no matter what they tell you,” Wiz said. “My program is to help people limit their exposures by not making bad bets, to decrease their chances of losing and increasing their win probability. Don’t go into this with false expectations.”

Wiz knows something about winning. He placed the largest bet on the San Francisco Giants when sports betting became legal, a $9,000 wager on the money line…and he won. It was one of the first legal wagers placed in New Jersey. He went home that day with $16,000. He was also one of the few people in the industry telling his clients to pick Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the underdog against Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs during the 2021 Superbowl.

Last month, when the Brooklyn Nets were on an 8 game winning streak, Wiz called the end of it, telling his clients to take the Mavericks to snap the Net’s streak. The Mavericks ended up beating the red-hot Nets the next night.

Finding the hidden gems during 2021 March Madness

Now, as March Madness begins, the Wiz says there is plenty of many to be made if you play it smart and he can help you play it smart. He offers sports advisor packages that are extremely affordable for anyone who wants to start getting advice from one of the best in the business.

Wiz picked obscure Grand Canyon in the upset and Hartford as a hidden gem nobody was looking at to start the tournament on a hot note.

“These are the things everyone needs to know,” Wiz said. “People said who? It’s one of those obscure teams that nobody knows about…people were asking me ‘who is Grand Canyon?'”

Both teams won in upsets.

“I’m expecting more big upsets in the big tournament starting this week,” Wiz said. “It’s going to be complete madness.”

Joe Wiz has a weekly radio show on ESPN radio that airs on 98.7 in New York, Virginia, and Illinois. In 2021, he is expanding to more major markets and is in talks to grow his reach substantially.

You can listen to Joe Wiz locally on ESPN 98.7 every Friday at midnight and Saturday morning at 8 am. You can also visit his website at joewizsports.com.

When does March Madness 2021 Start?

Here’s the schedule:

First Four — 4 p.m. start on Thursday, March 18

First-round — 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20

Second round — 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22

Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight — 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four — 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5

2021 March Madness Bracket



