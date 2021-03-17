Construction continues at Brick Township Panera Bread and Wawa Site

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick 70 Developers LLC has moved forward with their 2019 approvals to build a Panera Bread and Wawa, and construction is moving ahead. The two were originally scheduled to open by June of this year.

The WaWa will be 5,585 square feet with 12 fuel pumps. Panera Bread will be located in an adjacent 4,813 square foot restaurant with a drive-through service.

The project is located near the intersection of Route 70 and Duquesne Boulevard across from the Route 70 Target. The developer first began planning the project back in 2016.

Panera Bread operates Jersey Shore restaurants in Toms River, Howell, Eatontown, Freehold and Eatontown.