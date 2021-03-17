Open Biden. No Magic Words Needed for Unaccompanied Minors at the U.S.-Mexico Border

There is a crisis growing at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of unaccompanied minors are showing up at America’s front door. And there’s no magic word needed to get in. The amount of unaccompanied minors has doubled in February of 2021 when compared to February of 2020 and the Biden administration is refusing to admit there’s a problem.

Instead, the administration has enacted a media lockdown, barring reporters from federal facilities and deny access to frontline officials, sending all media requests instead to Washington, D.C.

The Rio Grande border region has been ground zero for the new surge of illegal aliens entering the United States. Across the board, encounters of all types have doubled in Rio Grande.

Over the weekend, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande City (RGC) station encountered two large groups of illegal aliens crossing into the United States.

Saturday morning, RGC agents responded to a report of a large group of illegal aliens near Las Lomas, Texas. Responding agents apprehended 134 illegal aliens in total. 128 family members were identified within the group. Agents determined the individuals were from the countries of Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua.

Hours later, RGC agents received a report of another large group of illegal aliens crossing near La Grulla, Texas. Agents encountered 113 illegal aliens comprised of families and unaccompanied alien children (UAC). The majority of the group is from Central America. However, 17 individuals were identified as nationals of Romania. Agents encountered seven UACs traveling among the group.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements,” the U.S. Border Patrol said.

Last week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told a tale of her grandchildren using the words “Open Biden” instead of “Open Sesame” to open doors. For children crossing into the United States alone, no words are needed as Biden has left all thes doors wide open for illegal immigrants at the border.

Unaccompanied minors entering the United States.