Orange Park Man Sentenced To Eight Years For Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Images And Videos

FORT MEYERS, FLORIDA – A man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for the possession of videos depicting child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Andrew Vikash Kummeth (28, Orange Park) to eight years in federal prison for possession of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Kummeth was also sentenced to a 10-year term of supervised release and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Kummeth had pleaded guilty on November 2, 2020.

According to court documents, in October 2018, the FBI conducted an undercover investigation to identify individuals who were involved in the downloading or sharing of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children over the internet.

