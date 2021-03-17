Orange Park Man Sentenced To Eight Years For Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Images And Videos

FORT MEYERS, FLORIDA – A man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for the possession of videos depicting child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Andrew Vikash Kummeth (28, Orange Park) to eight years in federal prison for possession of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Kummeth was also sentenced to a 10-year term of supervised release and was ordered to register as a sex offender.
Kummeth had pleaded guilty on November 2, 2020.
According to court documents, in October 2018, the FBI conducted an undercover investigation to identify individuals who were involved in the downloading or sharing of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children over the internet.
The Department of Justice reports:
During an undercover session on October 24, 2018, and October 25, 2018, Kummeth’s computer was identified as being used to access child sexual abuse materials pornography. FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at Kummeth’s residence in Punta Gorda, Florida. During an interview with agents, Kummeth admitted to searching for and viewing child pornography over the internet. A subsequent forensic examination of Kummeth’s computer gaming tower and his solid state drive storage device revealed images depicting children being sexually abused that Kummeth had accessed and downloaded from the internet.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Yolande G. Viacava.
This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.