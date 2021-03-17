State epidemiologist on the hot seat over Murphy COVID-19 nursing home pandemic directive

In a letter today to the State epidemiologist at the department of health, Senator Joe Pennacchio questioned if she was consulted by the Murphy administration when a directive was issued last year forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients from hospitals without testing.

In a letter to the State epidemiologist, Sen. Joe Pennacchio asked if she was consulted by the Murphy administration when a directive was issued last year forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients from hospitals without testing. (©iStock)

“Sadly, we know the results of ill-fated directives that enabled the virus to sweep through the elderly populations of senior facilities,” said Pennacchio (R-26). “We need to understand how these decisions came about, and whether the Governor consulted with and relied on the experts and the scientists.”

Pennacchio chaired an independent hearing that examined the pandemic’s devastating toll in long-term care facilities. He was joined by Republican Senators and Assembly representatives for a lengthy hearing on March 5 where they heard four hours of testimony from family members who lost loved ones, a veterans home resident who watched his friends dies, and experts who weighed in on State edicts and their role in more than 8,000 deaths.

“It’s obvious that forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients was a disaster,” Pennacchio said. “We need to know how it happened, why it happened, and whether anybody tried to stop it from happening.”

In his letter to Dr. Christina Tan, Pennacchio asked if her input was solicited when the administration’s March 31 directive requiring nursing homes to accept COVID patients was drafted.

“It is important to know how the scientists were advising this administration as to what they should and should not do,” noted Pennacchio. “Certainly the advice from the state’s top infectious disease doctor would carry a lot of weight. We need to know exactly what input she had in this directive.”

It is one of four questions in the Senator’s letter to Dr. Tan.

