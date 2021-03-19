Columbus woman “I’ve been shot!” as police arrive

Columbus, Oh – On March 18, 2021 at 9:42pm, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the area of 4448 Bennington Pond Dr. on a female who was screaming that she had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a pair of woman’s sandals on the sidewalk. Blood droplets were located on the sidewalk and blood splatter was found on a vehicle parked near the blood droplets. A witness stated the female got into a silver vehicle that left the area at a high rate of speed.

At 9:58pm, an unknown person, driving a Chevy Impala, dropped Michaela Payne off in front of a local hospital. The Impala was last observed traveling towards E. Town St. Payne was suffering from a gunshot wound to her left elbow. She was admitted to the hospital for her injuries.

Payne stated that she was shot somewhere on E. Whittier St. by an unknown person. Payne’s statements did not match the evidence and witness statements regarding where the crime had occurred. This shooting is an ongoing investigation.

Columbus street crimes