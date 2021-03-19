Elderly man on scooter drove around Walmart flapping his genitals at customers

CHIEFLAND, FL – An elderly man has been charged after driving around his local Walmart and flapping his junk at customers and fondling himself in front of his victims.

Police in Chiefland said that on Thursday, they responded to Walmart in regards to a complaint in regards to an older white male exposing his sexual organs.

“Numerous witnesses stated that the suspect, later identified as Hoyt Neeley, was riding around the store on motorized cart with a hole in the crotch area of his pants,” the department said. “The subject would then pull his sexual organ through that hole, fondling and exposing it to victims.”

There were complaints about a subject matching Neeley’s description in the past performing these same acts inside the store, however, his identity was not confirmed at that time.

Neeley was arrested and transported to the Levy County Jail where he was released on his own recognizance a few hours later.

• Story Continues Below •

“We would like to remind the public to always be aware of your surroundings everywhere you go, even in our small community,” the department said.

The 5: Dirty birds