Police investigating as mom shot dead, child shot in Upper Providence Township home

UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA – Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Providence Township Police Chief Mark A. Toomey announce the investigation into a shooting death that occurred inside a residence in the Collegeville area of Upper Providence Township.

At approximately 7:51 a.m., Upper Providence Police responded to a reported shooting inside a residence on Larchwood Court. Responding officers located a 12-year-old girl in the living room of the residence, who sustained a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was recovered. Other family members were present when officers arrived.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Upper Providence Police have launched a joint investigation into the shooting death. An autopsy will be conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.