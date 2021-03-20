Five Projects Planned by Toms River Mayor Mo Hill That Will Radically Change the Growing City Forever

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Change in a community is inevitable. As time goes on things change and Toms River is no stranger to change and growth. From a small chicken farming community where eggs were the major industry at the turn of the twentieth century, Toms River changed into one of the largest bedroom communities in New Jersey in the mid-twentieth century driven by the construction of the Garden State Parkway and the booming Jersey Shore tourism industry.

By the 1980s Toms River had grown out of its earlier self as a rural farming community into a nearly endless suburban sprawl.

Toms River’s Jewish Pioneers

It all started in the 1910s when Jewish New Yorkers came to Toms River for the fresh air and open space and sparked a thriving egg-producing industry. According to the Baron Hirsch Community and other historical records of Toms River, it all started with Brooklyn Bar owner Sam Kaufman. Kaufman needed to get his sick daughter out of Brooklyn because the air in the city was literally making her ill.

He decided to come to Toms River, which then had a population of just 2,400 people with plenty of available farmland.

Toms River was only 75 miles from his native Brooklyn and even back then, the town was known for having a good school system for children. By 1925 there were 75 Jewish egg farms in Toms River. While the remnants of some of those farms can still be seen today, most of Toms River’s egg-rich history has since been built over by residential tract developments and one of the largest egg farms is now Toms River’s huge Veterans Park softball complex on North Bay Avenue.

1950’s and the Garden State Parkway

Constructed in 1947 the Garden State Parkway accelerated the growth of Toms River. With the end of World War II and car ownership on the rise, many from New York and North Jersey relocated to Toms River, connected to their jobs by the Parkway which allowed for an acceptable commute to points north as Toms River’s business economy had not yet begun to flourish. Eventually businesses such as Ciba Geigy, Over the next four decades Toms River would grow into the 8th most populated city in New Jersey.

Mo Hill’s plan to build a city

In 2019, Toms River residents elected Mo Hill, a lifelong resident of Ocean Couty with many political connections and alliances with some of the largest developers in the county. Mo Hill ran for office on a political campaign to bring Toms River into the spotlight in New Jersey and to grow the community into a city. Hill challenged anti-development candidates and won. Hill unveiled his plan for the future which included a major investment into Downtown Toms River, redevelopment of the now-abandoned Ciba Geigy Superfund site, and a new alliance with progressive Democrats that aims to radically alter the township once again.

5 Plans that will radically alter Toms River forever

Hill and his new political allies in the Democrat party, along with his relationship with Downtown developer Matt Lotano, whose family owns and builds apartment complexes, including the Legion Square apartment building Downtown.

The group has announced plans that will encourage rapid growth in the community. Hill hopes one day Downtown Toms River will be a thriving downtown city center that will draw tourists to hotels, bars, restaurants and to create a vibrant nightlife downtown. The idea that Toms River is a bedroom community is no longer the case.

Building the foundation

Mayor Hill is starting to build the foundation for the downtown city in Toms River. He recently pushed for a project that would begin transforming a relatively unused road, Herflicker Boulevard into one of the main arteries that will bring traffic into the downtown area. Herflicker Boulevard connects Highland Parkway to Route 166 to the south. Hill has ambitious plans for Toms River and as of now, the majority of the Toms River Council is in agreement with him. In ten years, Toms River could become the largest city in Ocean County and move up the ladder as one of the top five largest cities in New Jersey.

