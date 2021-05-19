Ford’s new electric F-150 lightning expected to retail starting at $70,000

The Ford F-series of pickup trucks is America’s top-selling truck year after year. The vehicle comes with an attractive starting point MSRP of $28,000. Now, in an effort to go green, Ford unveiled their new F-150 “Lightning” battery powered truck which is estimated to hit the market at about $70,000 MSRP. The vehicle is expected to arrive in dealers across the country by 2022.

“This sucker’s quick,” said President Joe Biden in a test run this week.



Ford’s not the only one getting into the electric truck market. GMC will be rolling out a Hummer EV SUT and Tesla is also expected to enter the market in 2022.

While the entry level F-150 Lightning is expected to start in the $70,000 range, a fully equipped version of the vehicle will run buyers up to $100,000 or more.



