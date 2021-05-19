Murphy introduces state park ‘VaxPass’ season pass

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced that the state will allow for free access to all state parks for individuals who have been vaccinated with at least one vaccine shot.

According to the Governor, “No Jersey summer would be complete without a trip to either the shore or one of our beautiful state parks and for this, we’re calling this one “Vax and Visit”.

Every New Jerseyan who has their first shot by July 4th will be eligible to receive a free season “VaxPass” good for free entry at any of the state’s parks for the 2021 season. It includes all 18 state parks that have parking or entrance fees.

That’s a $50 savings. Residents can visit NJ.gov/vaxandvisit to be emailed their VaxPass. Residents will have to show their pass, their COVID-19 ID card, and their photo identification card.



“The VaxPass is free for doing the right thing,” he said.



