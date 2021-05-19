Sanbornville meth trafficker gets 5 years in federal prison

CONCORD – James Coughlin, 38, of Sanbornville, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Coughlin conspired with individuals in California to have quantities of “ice” methamphetamine shipped to him at his Sanbornville residence. During the investigation, law enforcement agents intercepted a package containing approximately 460 grams of “ice” methamphetamine intended for Coughlin. In 2019, an individual who was cooperating with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force made seven controlled purchases of “ice” methamphetamine from Coughlin at his Sanbornville residence. On January 14, 2020, federal and state law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant at Coughlin’s residence and seized approximately 61 grams of “ice” methamphetamine, cash, firearms, and ammunition. Because Coughlin previously had been convicted of a felony, it was unlawful for him to possess the firearms and ammunition.

Coughlin previously pleaded guilty on February 4, 2021.

“Methamphetamine trafficking poses a significant risk to communities throughout New Hampshire,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “The risk to public safety is further heightened when drug traffickers are armed. Thanks to the hard work of a team of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, this individual will no longer be able to endanger the citizens of the Granite State.”





“Coughlin presented a danger to the public in many forms, the Court’s sentence ensures he will not be able to continue his crimes”, said William S. Walker, Acting Special Agent In Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, Boston. “We credit the strong commitment of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Hampshire and our numerous local, state, and federal partners for their contributions to this investigation.”

“Drugs and guns are a deadly combination,” said Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “DEA is committed to bring to justice methamphetamine traffickers like Mr. Coughlin. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative law enforcement efforts in New Hampshire.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the New Hampshire State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit and Mobile Enforcement Team, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force the Dover Police Department, the Portsmouth Police Department, the University of New Hampshire Police Department, the Somersworth Police Department, the Hampton Police Department, and the York, Maine Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Cole Davis.

This investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.