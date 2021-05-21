Phil Murphy to drop New Jersey mask mandate ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey, the last state in America besides Hawaii to require its fully vaccinated citizens to wear a face mask indoors is planning on dropping that requirement ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Governor Phil Murphy has indicated that he will drop the rule before next weekend and will make a more detailed announcement on Monday according to political insiders.

On Friday, when asked once again when he’s dropping his mandate, which goes against CDC guidance, Murphy said “I’ve been hanging my hat on Memorial Day since December, so watch that space.”

Murphy’s reversal comes as pressure mounts around him to drop the mandate and apply the CDC guidance which he has hung his hat on during the entire pandemic. He has been pressured by both Democrats and Republicans statewide to follow suit, as 48 other states either don’t have a mandate or have announced a firm date for the end of their mandate.



