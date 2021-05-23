14-year-old mom gives birth, leaves baby at restaurant

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A 14-year-old girl walked into the El Patron restaurant in the Greenville section of Jersey City last week and handed her newborn baby to a customer. In a security video the teen is seen walking into the restaurant with her baby and leaving it with a customer before heading off.

Luckily, Alease Scott was in the restaurant. Scott is trained in CPR and First Aid and asked if she could check the baby’s vitals to make sure the baby was not in distress. The teen mom was eventually found and will not be charged.

The baby is doing fine and will be put up for adoption.



