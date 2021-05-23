Mass shooting in Columbus park leaves 5 teens injured, 1 teen girl dead

A mass shooting took place Saturday night at the amphitheater in downtown Columbus’ Bicentennial Park. Five teens were shot and one 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead. The incident happened shortly before midnight.

Olivia Kurtz, 16, died from her wounds after arriving at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

According to Columbus poluce, officers were dispatched to a shooting at 233 Civic Center Dr. Upon arrival, officers located numerous victims that were shot and Injured during a shooting incident.

Olivia Kurtz a black 16-year-old girl was transported to Grant Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 1:06 am.





A second victim, a juvenile male was transported to OSU and underwent surgery for a gunshot injury, he is expected to recover from his injury. Nave Dowe, a third victim, was treated at OSU and is expected to recover from her injuries.

A second juvenile was transported to Children’s Hospital with a gunshot injury, and is expected to recover from her injury. Ahjanae Valentine, 19, female, was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and is expected to recover from her injury. Kalei Nelms, a 19-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and is expected to recover from his injury.

Two additional victims received minor (non-gunshot) injuries as they were attempting to flee from the area. This incident occurred during a private event that was promoted on social media. Investigators are asking anyone with photos, or who was at this event to contact them to assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Section at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS. This is the 77th Homicide in Columbus, Ohio in Calendar Year 2021, Incident #210360959. Detective Chapman is the lead Detective on the case being assisted by Det. Johnson.