One dead, 7 shot in deadly mass shooting in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – Seven people were shot and a 35-year-old woman killed in a shooting spree in Paterson early Sunday morning. Police say Stephanie Caro was shot dead before gunfire erupted at an event across town minutes later. Caro was found laying between two homes on Butler Street. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. Another victim, a 35-year-old man was

It’s unsure at this time whether or not Caro’s murder was connected to a mass shooting that took place 10 minutes later near the intersection of Hillman and East Main Street.

Police said seven people were shot including a 33-year-old man and 36-year-old woman who were rushed to the hospital from the scene. Two more victims arrived at the hospital taken by personal vehicles and a seventh victim refused medical attention at the scene.

It is not known whether or not police have identified a suspect or if any suspects had been detained.



