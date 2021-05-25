Governor Murphy reflects one year after George Floyd murder

TRENTON, NJ – Today marks the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd saying after millions of peopel marched and protested, police reform is coming, especially in New Jersey.

“One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered, and the ensuing calls for justice following his death galvanized our nation. While some measure of justice was ultimately delivered for George Floyd and his family, it does not bring him, nor the many other victims of injustice, back. He, and they, should all be alive today,” Murphy said.

“Over the past year, millions of Americans from every possible background have marched, protested, advocated, and prayed together. Together, we have come face-to-face with America’s long history of inequality and systemic racism. We will not accept this as just another part of our national condition. Instead, we have focused our energies on eliminating deep-seated racial inequities in wages, health care, housing, education, and in treatment by law enforcement,” the Governor said. “In New Jersey we have enacted new laws to require that body cameras be worn by members of law enforcement and for the Attorney General to independently investigate officer-involved deaths and to present evidence before a grand jury. We are updating use-of-force guidelines for the first time in a generation. And we support efforts to enhance transparency in making the disciplinary records of law enforcement public.”

Murphy said today, he looks back on centuries old wrongs committed by white Americans against blacks and minorities.





“Today is our moment to look back at the steps we have taken to right centuries-old wrongs. But today we also look ahead to the hard work that still remains, and we recommit to moving forward in George Floyd’s name and in the names of all who have been victims of injustice,” he added.