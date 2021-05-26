Death row Lab gets last minute surprise adoption

When two young girls saw a dog adoption ad that was marked as urgent, they became upset. Rosie was due to be euthanized in a few days if no one came forward and adopted her. A few days later, the girls were still upset about the dog, and saw that Rosie was no longer available. They were devastated to think Rosie was put to sleep because no one wanted to adopt her.

Their mom planned a big surprise. They secretly adopted Rosie! As Rosie and the girls mom turned the corner, they saw Rosie standing there. As tears fell, they embraces Rosie and instantly fell in love with her.

Watch this adorable story below.



