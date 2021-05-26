Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing $550,000 from Victim He Met Online

ERIE, Pa. – A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Henry James Corder, Jr., 67, pleaded guilty to two counts before Senior United States District Judge David S. Cercone.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Corder engaged in a scheme wherein he used numerous falsehoods to steal from a victim that he met online. Corder falsely stated that he was a U.S. Marshal who could find the perpetrator who had previously scammed the victim. He also falsely claimed he needed money for cancer treatments, funeral services for relatives, business partnerships in which he promised to include the victim and items for a non-existent security business. As a result of his lies to the victim, Corder obtained more than $550,000 from her. He then used that money to pay off his mortgage and buy cars and a motorcycle.

Judge Cercone scheduled sentencing for October 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.





Pending sentencing, the court continued Corder on bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Corder.

